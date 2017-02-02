1h ago
Warriors lead, Raptors fall in NBA Power Rankings
The Golden State Warriors remain the gold standard in the NBA Power Rankings, comfortably in top spot ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
The slumping Toronto Raptors fall to nine, their lowest ranking of the season.
Teams moving up this week include the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.
Aside from the Raptors, other teams falling include the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
Golden State Warriors
Record: 42-7 This Week: 1 Last Week: 1
TEAM STATS
-
PPG118.1
-
PAPG105.0
-
DIFF+13.1
-
FG%.501
-
OPP FG%.434
The Warriors are getting silly about now. They are 11-1 in the past 12 games and have scored at least 125 points in five of thsoe games.
Key Injuries: None.
San Antonio Spurs
Record: 37-11 This Week: 2 Last Week: 2
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.7
-
PAPG98.8
-
DIFF+8.9
-
FG%.481
-
OPP FG%.446
Following a two-point win at Toronto, the Spurs have lost two of three, and could use some more production from the supporting cast. SG Danny Green, for example, is shooting 34.6% from the field since the start of January.
Key Injuries: C Pau Gasol (finger).
Houston Rockets
Record: 36-16 This Week: 3 Last Week: 3
TEAM STATS
-
PPG114.1
-
PAPG108.0
-
DIFF+6.1
-
FG%.467
-
OPP FG%.460
The Rockets have, like a few other contenders, hit a midseason road block, winning five of the past 12 games. One positive: C Nene has averaged 15.3 points per game off the bench, shooting 73.5% from the field, in the past four games.
Key Injuries: None.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: 33-15 This Week: 4 Last Week: 4
TEAM STATS
-
PPG110.0
-
PAPG104.9
-
DIFF+5.1
-
FG%.458
-
OPP FG%.453
They still appear to be the best the East has to offer, but the Cavs can surely see the gap between them and the Warriors at this point. Winning five of the past 12 games and missing Kevin Love only puts a bigger spotlight on their shortcomings.
Key Injuries: SG J.R. Smith (thumb), PF Kevin Love (back).
Utah Jazz
Record: 31-19 This Week: 5 Last Week: 5
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.4
-
PAPG95.3
-
DIFF+4.1
-
FG%.462
-
OPP FG%.435
The Jazz have lost three of five (also three of 11), but they keep grinding and have climbed to the top of the second tier (or third if the Warriors are getting their own); they're probably not good enough to go on a long run, but they're not to be taken lightly.
Key Injuries: SG Rodney Hood (knee).
Boston Celtics
Record: 31-18 This Week: 6 Last Week: 8
TEAM STATS
-
PPG108.2
-
PAPG105.7
-
DIFF+2.5
-
FG%.454
-
OPP FG%.454
The Celtics have won five straight, with PG Isaiah Thomas averaging 36.2 points per game in those five wins; he's become their Allen Iverson-like (undersized scoring machine) fourth-quarter game-breaker.
Key Injuries: SG Avery Bradley (Achilles), C Kelly Olynyk (shoulder).
Memphis Grizzlies
Record: 30-21 This Week: 7 Last Week: 11
TEAM STATS
-
PPG100.6
-
PAPG99.7
-
DIFF+0.9
-
FG%.432
-
OPP FG%.436
The Grizz have won four of five and C Marc Gasol is leading the way, just a hair away from being one of five players to average 20 points, one block and one steal per game. Gasol has 0.98 steals per game, so DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the four to qualify.
Key Injuries: None.
Washington Wizards
Record: 28-20 This Week: 8 Last Week: 13
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.9
-
PAPG105.0
-
DIFF+1.9
-
FG%.477
-
OPP FG%.458
So, wait, the Wizards are good? They've won nine of 10 and have five of their next six games at home. While John Wall and Bradley Beal lead the Wiz, forwards Markieff Morris and Otto Porter have been solid contributors too, both averaging more than 14 points per game over the past month.
Key Injuries: C Ian Mahinmi (knee).
Toronto Raptors
Record: 30-20 This Week: 9 Last Week: 7
TEAM STATS
-
PPG109.5
-
PAPG104.7
-
DIFF+4.8
-
FG%.465
-
OPP FG%.455
The Raptors have lost seven of nine, and one of the wins was in OT against New Orleans. Worse, with DeMar DeRozan sidelined again, Kyle Lowry doesn't have enough offensive support. Maybe more minutes for Norm Powell, who is averaging 15.0 points per game over the past six?
Key Injuries: SG DeMar DeRozan (ankle).
LA Clippers
Record: 31-18 This Week: 10 Last Week: 9
TEAM STATS
-
PPG108.2
-
PAPG104.1
-
DIFF+4.1
-
FG%.469
-
OPP FG%.448
The Clippers have lost four of six and it appears their D is slipping, though that may just be a reflection of giving up 144 points to Golden State.
Key Injuries: PG Chris Paul (thumb).
Oklahoma City Thunder
Record: 28-22 This Week: 11 Last Week: 6
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.1
-
PAPG105.3
-
DIFF+0.8
-
FG%.457
-
OPP FG%.455
The Thunder have lost three straight, and lost C Enes Kanter -- averaging 17.4 points per game on 58.0% shooting in his last dozen games -- to a broken hand after he punched a chair. Smart.
Key Injuries: C Enes Kanter (hand).
Atlanta Hawks
Record: 28-21 This Week:12 Last Week: 10
TEAM STATS
-
PPG103.6
-
PAPG104.2
-
DIFF-0.6
-
FG%.453
-
OPP FG%.450
After a surge up the standings, the Hawks have hit a plateau, winning two of the past five, with one of the wins coming in quadruple overtime against the Knicks.
Key Injuries: SG Thabo Sefolosha (groin).
Chicago Bulls
Record: 25-25 This Week: 13 Last Week: 15
TEAM STATS
-
PPG102.1
-
PAPG101.6
-
DIFF+0.5
-
FG%.439
-
OPP FG%.456
The Bulls continue to hover around, or at, .500 and while outspoken PG Rajon Rondo has been relegated to backup duty, SG Dwyane Wade has averaged 21.8 points per game in the past six.
Key Injuries: None.
Charlotte Hornets
Record: 23-27 This Week: 14 Last Week: 12
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.2
-
PAPG104.3
-
DIFF+0.9
-
FG%.441
-
OPP FG%.447
Six straight losses has the Hornets reeling and they are going to have to D up. They've allowed an average of 113.7 points in those six losses.
Key Injuries: C Cody Zeller (quad).
Indiana Pacers
Record: 26-22 This Week: 15 Last Week: 17
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.8
-
PAPG106.3
-
DIFF-0.5
-
FG%.465
-
OPP FG%.450
The Pacers have won four straight and PG Jeff Teague has been a beast, averaging 16.4 points and 10.0 assists per game, with 49.0% shooting (38.8% on threes) in his past 20 games.
Key Injuries: SG Rodney Stuckey (ankle).
Milwaukee Bucks
Record: 21-27 This Week: 16 Last Week: 14
TEAM STATS
-
PPG104.4
-
PAPG104.6
-
DIFF-0.2
-
FG%.470
-
OPP FG%.450
The Bucks need to stop the bleeding. They have lost nine of 10. Getting Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes from Charlotte will make them bigger, but it remains to be seen if they're any better.
Key Injuries: F Khris Middleton (hamstring).
Detroit Pistons
Record: 22-27 This Week: 17 Last Week: 16
TEAM STATS
-
PPG101.1
-
PAPG101.8
-
DIFF-0.7
-
FG%.456
-
OPP FG%.458
Efficiency is not a hallmark of these Pistons, surely in part because they keep letting Marcus Morris (41.4 FG%, 1.08 points per shot) shoot - he ranks third on the team with 12.6 attempts per game.
Key Injuries: None.
Portland Trail Blazers
Record: 22-28 This Week: 18 Last Week: 18
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.8
-
PAPG110.0
-
DIFF-2.2
-
FG%.456
-
OPP FG%.453
The Blazers are coming on, with four wins in the past five games -- their only loss a two-point defeat against Golden State.
Key Injuries: C Festus Ezeli (knee), PF Ed Davis (wrist).
Minnesota Timberwolves
Record: 19-30 This Week: 19 Last Week: 19
TEAM STATS
-
PPG104.0
-
PAPG105.1
-
DIFF-1.1
-
FG%.461
-
OPP FG%.471
The Timberwolves have won eight of their past 12 games, and are starting to look more formidable, at least against the weaker teams in the league.
Key Injuries: None.
Denver Nuggets
Record: 21-27 This Week: 20 Last Week: 20
TEAM STATS
-
PPG110.2
-
PAPG111.5
-
DIFF-1.3
-
FG%.461
-
OPP FG%.474
The Nuggets had won seven of nine before suffering back-to-back losses, though with C Nikola Jokic out, perhaps those losses shouldn't be too surprising.
Key Injuries: C Nikola Jokic (hip).
Miami Heat
Record: 20-30 This Week: 25 Last Week: 25
TEAM STATS
-
PPG98.9
-
PAPG102.5
-
DIFF-3.6
-
FG%.442
-
OPP FG%.449
Remember when the Heat were headed for a top lottery pick? It wasn't that long ago, but it was definitely before they won nine straight games!
Key Injuries: PF Chris Bosh (blood clots), SF Justise Winslow (wrist), PF Josh McRoberts (foot).
Dallas Mavericks
Record: 19-30 This Week: 22 Last Week: 23
TEAM STATS
-
PPG97.4
-
PAPG100.0
-
DIFF-2.6
-
FG%.439
-
OPP FG%.469
Similarly, the Mavericks' season appeared to be going nowhere fast, but now that they have won five of six, they're 2.5-games out of the final playoff spot in the West.
Key Injuries: C Andrew Bogut (hamstring), G J.J. Barea (calf), PG Deron Williams (toe).
New York Knicks
Record: 22-29 This Week: 23 Last Week: 22
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.8
-
PAPG108.5
-
DIFF-2.7
-
FG%.443
-
OPP FG%.452
The Knicks are a mess, yet are still only 1.5-games out of a playoff spot. Even so, if they could swing a Carmelo Anthony deal, with some long-term value coming in, it's probably what the franchise needs in the long run.
Key Injuries: SF Lance Thomas (orbital bone), PG (ankle).
New Orleans Pelicans
Record: 19-31 This Week: 24 Last Week: 21
TEAM STATS
-
PPG103.4
-
PAPG106.5
-
DIFF-3.1
-
FG%.442
-
OPP FG%.447
The Pelicans have lost five of the past seven games, but one loss was in OT against Toronto and the wins came against San Antonio and Cleveland, so it's not so bad.
Key Injuries: SG Tyreke Evans (ankle).
Sacramento Kings
Record: 19-30 This Week: 25 Last Week: 24
TEAM STATS
-
PPG103.0
-
PAPG106.1
-
DIFF-3.1
-
FG%.454
-
OPP FG%.465
The Kings have split their past six games, and PG Darren Collison has stepped up, averaging 15.2 points per game, on 53.1% shooting in those six games.
Key Injuries: SF Rudy Gay (Achilles).
Philadelphia 76ers
Record: 18-30 This Week: 26 Last Week: 29
TEAM STATS
-
PPG100.8
-
PAPG106.1
-
DIFF-5.3
-
FG%.441
-
OPP FG%.454
Still waiting on the return of C Joel Embiid to really climb, but the Sixers have won 11 of their past 17 games.
Key Injuries: F Ben Simmons (foot), G Jerryd Bayless (wrist), C Joel Embiid (knee).
Orlando Magic
Record: 19-32 This Week: 27 Last Week: 26
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.9
-
PAPG105.5
-
DIFF-5.6
-
FG%.441
-
OPP FG%.463
The Magic have lost five of six. Bad news for the Raptors is that the lone win was a one-pointer at Toronto.
Key Injuries: None.
Phoenix Suns
Record: 15-34 This Week: 28 Last Week: 27
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.5
-
PAPG112.3
-
DIFF-5.8
-
FG%.448
-
OPP FG%.471
The defenceless Suns have lost five straight, allowing 120.2 points per game in those losses.
Key Injuries: None.
LA Lakers
Record: 17-34 This Week: 29 Last Week: 29
TEAM STATS
-
PPG104.0
-
PAPG110.2
-
DIFF-6.2
-
FG%.445
-
OPP FG%.477
PG D'Angelo Russell returned from injury to deliver 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a win over Denver; a little reason to be hopeful for the struggling Lakers.
Key Injuries: None
Brooklyn Nets
Record: 9-40 This Week: 30 Last Week: 30
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.5
-
PAPG114.6
-
DIFF-9.1
-
FG%.443
-
OPP FG%.464
The Nets have lost seven straight, and have one win in the past 18 games. Pretty settled in here at the bottom.
Key Injuries: PG Jeremy Lin (hamstring).