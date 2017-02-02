Warriors lead, Raptors fall in NBA Power Rankings

The Golden State Warriors remain the gold standard in the NBA Power Rankings, comfortably in top spot ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

The slumping Toronto Raptors fall to nine, their lowest ranking of the season.

Teams moving up this week include the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

Aside from the Raptors, other teams falling include the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.