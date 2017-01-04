Warriors reign atop NBA Power Rankings

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
    The Golden State Warriors continue to lead the NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Toronto Raptors have dropped one spot to five.

    The Warriors don't leave many openings for any potential challengers, but the Spurs won't let them pull away. The Cavaliers and Raptors are the best of the East, while the Houston Rockets, ranked fourth, have moved into elite company.

    Teams moving up this week include the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards while the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are heading the wrong way. 

     

    Golden State Warriors

    Record: 30-5 This Week: 1 Last Week: 1

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      117.3
    • PAPG
      104.7
    • DIFF
      +12.6
    • FG%
      .498
    • OPP FG%
      .430

    The Warriors have one loss in the past 11 games, but it stings -- a one-point Christmas Day defeat at Cleveland. PG Steph Curry seems to be okay with taking fewer shots, and maybe he should, because 40.1% on threes is the lowest mark of his career and his 46.5% from the field is his lowest since 2012-2013.

    Key Injuries: None.

    San Antonio Spurs

    Record: 28-7 This Week: 2 Last Week: 2

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      102.8
    • PAPG
      97.8
    • DIFF
      +5.0
    • FG%
      .463
    • OPP FG%
      .450

    The Spurs have won five of six and are 23-4 in the past 27 games. Consistent, predictable and, oh yeah, successful. C Pau Gasol has picked up his game, averaging 13.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game over the past 15 games.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Record: 26-7 This Week: 3 Last Week: 3

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      110.3
    • PAPG
      103.0
    • DIFF
      +7.3
    • FG%
      .458
    • OPP FG%
      .447

    The Cavs have won eight of nine, but they do have some depth concerns on the wing at the moment with J.R. Smith injured. How much can they reasonably expect from Richard Jefferson and/or Iman Shumpert?

    Key Injuries: SG J.R. Smith (thumb).

    Houston Rockets

    Record: 27-9 This Week: 4 Last Week: 6

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      112.0
    • PAPG
      106.2
    • DIFF
      +5.8
    • FG%
      .467
    • OPP FG%
      .455

    The Rockets are in business now, going 16-2 in the past 18 games, and with C Clint Capela hurt, Montrezl Harrell has averaged 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 67.2% from the field over the past seven.

    Key Injuries: C Clint Capela (fibula).

    Toronto Raptors

    Record: 23-11 This Week: 5 Last Week: 4

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      110.3
    • PAPG
      103.4
    • DIFF
      +6.9
    • FG%
      .470
    • OPP FG%
      .454

    The Raptors have dropped three of four, though two of the losses came to Golden State and San Antonio (so kind of expected). Nevertheless, their defensive play hasn't been where it needs to be and rumours are percolating about a push for Hawks PF Paul Millsap, in part because he would be a clear upgrade at that end of the floor.

    Key Injuries: PF Jared Sullinger (foot).

    Boston Celtics

    Record: 21-14 This Week: 6 Last Week: 12

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      106.4
    • PAPG
      104.3
    • DIFF
      +2.1
    • FG%
      .453
    • OPP FG%
      .449

    The Celtics have won eight of 10, a stretch that coincided with PG Isaiah Thomas returning from injury. He's put up 31.5 points and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field and 41.9% on threes in those 10 games.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Utah Jazz

    Record: 22-14 This Week: 7 Last Week: 7

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      99.1
    • PAPG
      95.1
    • DIFF
      +4.0
    • FG%
      .466
    • OPP FG%
      .432

    The Jazz have won four of five, but they are clearly better with PG George Hill in the lineup. An all-too-rare occurrence this year and he's played just 13 games.

    Key Injuries: PG George Hill (concussion), G Dante Exum (knee).

    Milwaukee Bucks

    Record: 17-16 This Week: 8 Last Week: 15

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      104.9
    • PAPG
      102.4
    • DIFF
      +2.5
    • FG%
      .474
    • OPP FG%
      .438

    The Bucks still stumble against lesser teams from time to time, but it sure looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo has made the leap to stardom this year, averaging 23.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, while shooting 53.6% from the field.

    Key Injuries: F Khris Middleton (hamstring).

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Record: 21-14 This Week: 9 Last Week: 8

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      106.0
    • PAPG
      104.4
    • DIFF
      +1.6
    • FG%
      .459
    • OPP FG%
      .455

    The Thunder D is slipping, though recently getting SG Victor Oladipo back from injury may help on the perimeter. With Oladipo out, rookie Alex Abrines was getting lots of run, and getting beat.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Memphis Grizzlies

    Record: 22-15 This Week: 10 Last Week: 13

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      98.6
    • PAPG
      98.1
    • DIFF
      +0.5
    • FG%
      .423
    • OPP FG%
      .431

    Results have been mixed, and they don't score enough, but the Grizzlies are getting healthier, with PG Mike Conley, SF Vince Carter and even SF Chandler Parsons returning to the rotation. 

    Key Injuries: PF Brandan Wright (ankle).

    Charlotte Hornets

    Record: 19-16 This Week: 11 Last Week: 11

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.1
    • PAPG
      103.0
    • DIFF
      +2.1
    • FG%
      .443
    • OPP FG%
      .446

    PG Kemba Walker is enjoying a career-best season, in part because he's shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Significant improvement from a player who shot 30.5% on threes as a rookie.

    Key Injuries: SG Marco Belinelli (ankle), C Tyler Zeller (concussion).

    LA Clippers

    Record: 23-14 This Week:12 Last Week: 5

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      108.0
    • PAPG
      102.9
    • DIFF
      +5.1
    • FG%
      .464
    • OPP FG%
      .445

    Remember how well the Clippers started the season? Well, those days are in the rearview mirror. They needed to beat Phoenix Monday in order to snap a six-game losing streak and they are missing their two best players.

    Key Injuries: PF Blake Griffin (knee), PG Chris Paul (hamstring).

    Chicago Bulls

    Record: 17-18 This Week: 13 Last Week: 9

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      101.0
    • PAPG
      100.9
    • DIFF
      +0.1
    • FG%
      .435
    • OPP FG%
      .455

    The Bulls are sinking, with four wins in the past dozen games. With Dwyane Wade hobbled, that leaves a lot of pressure on SF Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 35.8 points per game in the past four.

    Key Injuries: SG Dwyane Wade (knee).

    Atlanta Hawks

    Record: 18-16 This Week:14 Last Week: 16

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      102.3
    • PAPG
      103.9
    • DIFF
      -1.6
    • FG%
      .454
    • OPP FG%
      .453

    As trade rumours start to swirl, the Hawks have won three straight, including two in overtime. They are good enough to be competitive, make the playoffs, but hard to see much upside beyond.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Washington Wizards

    Record: 16-18 This Week: 15 Last Week: 20

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.2
    • PAPG
      106.2
    • DIFF
      -1.0
    • FG%
      .468
    • OPP FG%
      .469

    After digging a hole early in the season, the Wizards are starting to climb out. They are 10-6 in the past 16 games, and while they need to be better defensively to sustain success, they have improved offensively.

    Key Injuries: C Ian Mahinmi (knee).

    Indiana Pacers

    Record: 18-18 This Week: 16 Last Week: 17

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      104.9
    • PAPG
      106.1
    • DIFF
      -1.2
    • FG%
      .457
    • OPP FG%
      .445

    The Pacers have won three in a row, and could be a little bit interesting depending on the development of second-year C Myles Turner, who has been averaging 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game over the past 15 games.

    Key Injuries: SG Rodney Stuckey (hamstring).

    Detroit Pistons

    Record: 16-21 This Week: 17 Last Week: 10

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      99.2
    • PAPG
      99.3
    • DIFF
      -0.1
    • FG%
      .451
    • OPP FG%
      .453

    The Pistons have lost eight of 10, with one of the wins coming on Boxing Day against a LeBron-less Cavaliers team. 

    Key Injuries: None.

    Sacramento Kings

    Record: 15-19 This Week: 18 Last Week: 19

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      102.3
    • PAPG
      104.5
    • DIFF
      -2.2
    • FG%
      .449
    • OPP FG%
      .459

    The Kings have won five of seven, and have slipped into eighth spot in the West. They don't look like they have the depth to do much -- it's Boogie Cousins and maybe Rudy Gay when he's healthy -- but they can hardly complain about landing in playoff position.

    Key Injuries: SF Rudy Gay (hip), PG Ty Lawson (nose).

    New York Knicks

    Record: 16-18 This Week: 19 Last Week: 14

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.4
    • PAPG
      108.5
    • DIFF
      -3.1
    • FG%
      .442
    • OPP FG%
      .449

    The Knicks have hit the skids, losing five straight, and while PG Derrick Rose is averaging 22.0 points per game in those five losses, he's also averaging 21.2 field goal attempts per game.

    Key Injuries: PF Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles).

    Denver Nuggets

    Record: 14-21 This Week: 20 Last Week: 24

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      108.3
    • PAPG
      110.5
    • DIFF
      -2.2
    • FG%
      .452
    • OPP FG%
      .469

    The Nuggest have split their past 10 games, which is some progress, but they've also given up 371 points in three straight losses, so baby steps.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Record: 11-24 This Week: 21 Last Week: 25

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      103.3
    • PAPG
      105.0
    • DIFF
      -1.7
    • FG%
      .452
    • OPP FG%
      .470

    The T-Wolves are getting a little better, winning five of the past 11, with SG Zach LaVine forcing his way into a bigger role, averaging 22.9 points per game over the past 20.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Orlando Magic

    Record: 16-20 This Week: 22 Last Week: 21

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      94.8
    • PAPG
      100.1
    • DIFF
      -5.3
    • FG%
      .424
    • OPP FG%
      .449

    6-5 in the past 11 games, the Magic are taking some positive steps, which includes more looks for PF Aaron Gordon, who is putting up 14.4 points per game in that span.

    Key Injuries: SG Evan Fournier (heel).

    Portland Trail Blazers

    Record: 15-21 This Week: 23 Last Week: 18

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      107.3
    • PAPG
      110.9
    • DIFF
      -3.6
    • FG%
      .457
    • OPP FG%
      .457

    Three wins in the past 14 games and their best player on the shelf? Not a great time to be Portland.

    Key Injuries: C Festus Ezeli (knee), PG Damian Lillard (ankle).

    New Orleans Pelicans

    Record: 14-22 This Week: 24 Last Week: 26

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      102.3
    • PAPG
      105.5
    • DIFF
      -3.2
    • FG%
      .438
    • OPP FG%
      .442

    Monday's loss at Cleveland snapped a four-game winning streak, and rookie SG Buddy Hield is finding his range, averaging 12.4 points per game, with 53.3% on threes, over the past 10 games.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Miami Heat

    Record: 10-26 This Week: 25 Last Week: 23

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      98.2
    • PAPG
      101.8
    • DIFF
      -3.6
    • FG%
      .439
    • OPP FG%
      .446

    The Heat have lost nine of 10, with their only win coming at home against the Lakers. Could be a long climb back to respectability.

    Key Injuries: PF Chris Bosh (blood clots), SF Justise Winslow (wrist), SG Dion Waiters (groin), PF Josh McRoberts (foot), C Hassan Whiteside (eye).

    Dallas Mavericks

    Record: 11-24 This Week: 26 Last Week: 28

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      95.6
    • PAPG
      100.7
    • DIFF
      -5.1
    • FG%
      .431
    • OPP FG%
      .473

    The Mavericks are starting to play more competitive basketball, winning four of the past seven games. It's nice to have Dirk back on the floor, too. 

    Key Injuries: G JJ Barea (calf).

    LA Lakers

    Record: 13-25 This Week: 27 Last Week: 22

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      104.5
    • PAPG
      110.2
    • DIFF
      -5.7
    • FG%
      .447
    • OPP FG%
      .478

    The Lakers are fun, but have lost seven of nine, and don't play D. Who would predict such things from a team that plays Lou Williams and Nick Young regularly?

    Key Injuries: None.

    Phoenix Suns

    Record: 11-25 This Week: 28 Last Week: 27

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.8
    • PAPG
      112.2
    • DIFF
      -6.4
    • FG%
      .442
    • OPP FG%
      .466

    Three wins in the past 11 games is about right for the Suns (which makes it that much worse that the Raptors lost to them).

    Key Injuries: G Brandon Knight (wrist).

    Philadelphia 76ers

    Record: 9-24 This Week: 29 Last Week: 30

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      98.6
    • PAPG
      106.1
    • DIFF
      -7.5
    • FG%
      .434
    • OPP FG%
      .453

    The Sixers have won back-to-back games and escaped the rankings basement, and even have a little playing time controversy, as PF Nerlens Noel isn't getting much action since returning from injury.

    Key Injuries:  F Ben Simmons (foot), G Jerryd Bayless (wrist), SG Gerald Henderson (hip), PG Sergio Rodriguez (ankle).

    Brooklyn Nets

    Record: 8-25 This Week: 30 Last Week: 29

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.5
    • PAPG
      114.0
    • DIFF
      -8.5
    • FG%
      .439
    • OPP FG%
      .462

    Losing eight of nine drops the Nets into the bottom of the rankings. The good news is that they don't even hold the rights to their own first-round pick. Wait a minute, that doesn't sound good.

    Key Injuries: PG Jeremy Lin (hamstring).

    Scott Cullen can be reached at Scott.Cullen@bellmedia.ca.