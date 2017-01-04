1h ago
Warriors reign atop NBA Power Rankings
The Golden State Warriors continue to lead the NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Toronto Raptors have dropped one spot to five.
The Warriors don't leave many openings for any potential challengers, but the Spurs won't let them pull away. The Cavaliers and Raptors are the best of the East, while the Houston Rockets, ranked fourth, have moved into elite company.
Teams moving up this week include the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards while the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are heading the wrong way.
Golden State Warriors
Record: 30-5 This Week: 1 Last Week: 1
TEAM STATS
PPG117.3
PAPG104.7
DIFF+12.6
FG%.498
OPP FG%.430
The Warriors have one loss in the past 11 games, but it stings -- a one-point Christmas Day defeat at Cleveland. PG Steph Curry seems to be okay with taking fewer shots, and maybe he should, because 40.1% on threes is the lowest mark of his career and his 46.5% from the field is his lowest since 2012-2013.
Key Injuries: None.
San Antonio Spurs
Record: 28-7 This Week: 2 Last Week: 2
TEAM STATS
PPG102.8
PAPG97.8
DIFF+5.0
FG%.463
OPP FG%.450
The Spurs have won five of six and are 23-4 in the past 27 games. Consistent, predictable and, oh yeah, successful. C Pau Gasol has picked up his game, averaging 13.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game over the past 15 games.
Key Injuries: None.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: 26-7 This Week: 3 Last Week: 3
TEAM STATS
PPG110.3
PAPG103.0
DIFF+7.3
FG%.458
OPP FG%.447
The Cavs have won eight of nine, but they do have some depth concerns on the wing at the moment with J.R. Smith injured. How much can they reasonably expect from Richard Jefferson and/or Iman Shumpert?
Key Injuries: SG J.R. Smith (thumb).
Houston Rockets
Record: 27-9 This Week: 4 Last Week: 6
TEAM STATS
PPG112.0
PAPG106.2
DIFF+5.8
FG%.467
OPP FG%.455
The Rockets are in business now, going 16-2 in the past 18 games, and with C Clint Capela hurt, Montrezl Harrell has averaged 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 67.2% from the field over the past seven.
Key Injuries: C Clint Capela (fibula).
Toronto Raptors
Record: 23-11 This Week: 5 Last Week: 4
TEAM STATS
PPG110.3
PAPG103.4
DIFF+6.9
FG%.470
OPP FG%.454
The Raptors have dropped three of four, though two of the losses came to Golden State and San Antonio (so kind of expected). Nevertheless, their defensive play hasn't been where it needs to be and rumours are percolating about a push for Hawks PF Paul Millsap, in part because he would be a clear upgrade at that end of the floor.
Key Injuries: PF Jared Sullinger (foot).
Boston Celtics
Record: 21-14 This Week: 6 Last Week: 12
TEAM STATS
PPG106.4
PAPG104.3
DIFF+2.1
FG%.453
OPP FG%.449
The Celtics have won eight of 10, a stretch that coincided with PG Isaiah Thomas returning from injury. He's put up 31.5 points and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field and 41.9% on threes in those 10 games.
Key Injuries: None.
Utah Jazz
Record: 22-14 This Week: 7 Last Week: 7
TEAM STATS
PPG99.1
PAPG95.1
DIFF+4.0
FG%.466
OPP FG%.432
The Jazz have won four of five, but they are clearly better with PG George Hill in the lineup. An all-too-rare occurrence this year and he's played just 13 games.
Key Injuries: PG George Hill (concussion), G Dante Exum (knee).
Milwaukee Bucks
Record: 17-16 This Week: 8 Last Week: 15
TEAM STATS
PPG104.9
PAPG102.4
DIFF+2.5
FG%.474
OPP FG%.438
The Bucks still stumble against lesser teams from time to time, but it sure looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo has made the leap to stardom this year, averaging 23.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, while shooting 53.6% from the field.
Key Injuries: F Khris Middleton (hamstring).
Oklahoma City Thunder
Record: 21-14 This Week: 9 Last Week: 8
TEAM STATS
PPG106.0
PAPG104.4
DIFF+1.6
FG%.459
OPP FG%.455
The Thunder D is slipping, though recently getting SG Victor Oladipo back from injury may help on the perimeter. With Oladipo out, rookie Alex Abrines was getting lots of run, and getting beat.
Key Injuries: None.
Memphis Grizzlies
Record: 22-15 This Week: 10 Last Week: 13
TEAM STATS
PPG98.6
PAPG98.1
DIFF+0.5
FG%.423
OPP FG%.431
Results have been mixed, and they don't score enough, but the Grizzlies are getting healthier, with PG Mike Conley, SF Vince Carter and even SF Chandler Parsons returning to the rotation.
Key Injuries: PF Brandan Wright (ankle).
Charlotte Hornets
Record: 19-16 This Week: 11 Last Week: 11
TEAM STATS
PPG105.1
PAPG103.0
DIFF+2.1
FG%.443
OPP FG%.446
PG Kemba Walker is enjoying a career-best season, in part because he's shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Significant improvement from a player who shot 30.5% on threes as a rookie.
Key Injuries: SG Marco Belinelli (ankle), C Tyler Zeller (concussion).
LA Clippers
Record: 23-14 This Week:12 Last Week: 5
TEAM STATS
PPG108.0
PAPG102.9
DIFF+5.1
FG%.464
OPP FG%.445
Remember how well the Clippers started the season? Well, those days are in the rearview mirror. They needed to beat Phoenix Monday in order to snap a six-game losing streak and they are missing their two best players.
Key Injuries: PF Blake Griffin (knee), PG Chris Paul (hamstring).
Chicago Bulls
Record: 17-18 This Week: 13 Last Week: 9
TEAM STATS
PPG101.0
PAPG100.9
DIFF+0.1
FG%.435
OPP FG%.455
The Bulls are sinking, with four wins in the past dozen games. With Dwyane Wade hobbled, that leaves a lot of pressure on SF Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 35.8 points per game in the past four.
Key Injuries: SG Dwyane Wade (knee).
Atlanta Hawks
Record: 18-16 This Week:14 Last Week: 16
TEAM STATS
PPG102.3
PAPG103.9
DIFF-1.6
FG%.454
OPP FG%.453
As trade rumours start to swirl, the Hawks have won three straight, including two in overtime. They are good enough to be competitive, make the playoffs, but hard to see much upside beyond.
Key Injuries: None.
Washington Wizards
Record: 16-18 This Week: 15 Last Week: 20
TEAM STATS
PPG105.2
PAPG106.2
DIFF-1.0
FG%.468
OPP FG%.469
After digging a hole early in the season, the Wizards are starting to climb out. They are 10-6 in the past 16 games, and while they need to be better defensively to sustain success, they have improved offensively.
Key Injuries: C Ian Mahinmi (knee).
Indiana Pacers
Record: 18-18 This Week: 16 Last Week: 17
TEAM STATS
PPG104.9
PAPG106.1
DIFF-1.2
FG%.457
OPP FG%.445
The Pacers have won three in a row, and could be a little bit interesting depending on the development of second-year C Myles Turner, who has been averaging 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game over the past 15 games.
Key Injuries: SG Rodney Stuckey (hamstring).
Detroit Pistons
Record: 16-21 This Week: 17 Last Week: 10
TEAM STATS
PPG99.2
PAPG99.3
DIFF-0.1
FG%.451
OPP FG%.453
The Pistons have lost eight of 10, with one of the wins coming on Boxing Day against a LeBron-less Cavaliers team.
Key Injuries: None.
Sacramento Kings
Record: 15-19 This Week: 18 Last Week: 19
TEAM STATS
PPG102.3
PAPG104.5
DIFF-2.2
FG%.449
OPP FG%.459
The Kings have won five of seven, and have slipped into eighth spot in the West. They don't look like they have the depth to do much -- it's Boogie Cousins and maybe Rudy Gay when he's healthy -- but they can hardly complain about landing in playoff position.
Key Injuries: SF Rudy Gay (hip), PG Ty Lawson (nose).
New York Knicks
Record: 16-18 This Week: 19 Last Week: 14
TEAM STATS
PPG105.4
PAPG108.5
DIFF-3.1
FG%.442
OPP FG%.449
The Knicks have hit the skids, losing five straight, and while PG Derrick Rose is averaging 22.0 points per game in those five losses, he's also averaging 21.2 field goal attempts per game.
Key Injuries: PF Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles).
Denver Nuggets
Record: 14-21 This Week: 20 Last Week: 24
TEAM STATS
PPG108.3
PAPG110.5
DIFF-2.2
FG%.452
OPP FG%.469
The Nuggest have split their past 10 games, which is some progress, but they've also given up 371 points in three straight losses, so baby steps.
Key Injuries: None.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Record: 11-24 This Week: 21 Last Week: 25
TEAM STATS
PPG103.3
PAPG105.0
DIFF-1.7
FG%.452
OPP FG%.470
The T-Wolves are getting a little better, winning five of the past 11, with SG Zach LaVine forcing his way into a bigger role, averaging 22.9 points per game over the past 20.
Key Injuries: None.
Orlando Magic
Record: 16-20 This Week: 22 Last Week: 21
TEAM STATS
PPG94.8
PAPG100.1
DIFF-5.3
FG%.424
OPP FG%.449
6-5 in the past 11 games, the Magic are taking some positive steps, which includes more looks for PF Aaron Gordon, who is putting up 14.4 points per game in that span.
Key Injuries: SG Evan Fournier (heel).
Portland Trail Blazers
Record: 15-21 This Week: 23 Last Week: 18
TEAM STATS
PPG107.3
PAPG110.9
DIFF-3.6
FG%.457
OPP FG%.457
Three wins in the past 14 games and their best player on the shelf? Not a great time to be Portland.
Key Injuries: C Festus Ezeli (knee), PG Damian Lillard (ankle).
New Orleans Pelicans
Record: 14-22 This Week: 24 Last Week: 26
TEAM STATS
PPG102.3
PAPG105.5
DIFF-3.2
FG%.438
OPP FG%.442
Monday's loss at Cleveland snapped a four-game winning streak, and rookie SG Buddy Hield is finding his range, averaging 12.4 points per game, with 53.3% on threes, over the past 10 games.
Key Injuries: None.
Miami Heat
Record: 10-26 This Week: 25 Last Week: 23
TEAM STATS
PPG98.2
PAPG101.8
DIFF-3.6
FG%.439
OPP FG%.446
The Heat have lost nine of 10, with their only win coming at home against the Lakers. Could be a long climb back to respectability.
Key Injuries: PF Chris Bosh (blood clots), SF Justise Winslow (wrist), SG Dion Waiters (groin), PF Josh McRoberts (foot), C Hassan Whiteside (eye).
Dallas Mavericks
Record: 11-24 This Week: 26 Last Week: 28
TEAM STATS
PPG95.6
PAPG100.7
DIFF-5.1
FG%.431
OPP FG%.473
The Mavericks are starting to play more competitive basketball, winning four of the past seven games. It's nice to have Dirk back on the floor, too.
Key Injuries: G JJ Barea (calf).
LA Lakers
Record: 13-25 This Week: 27 Last Week: 22
TEAM STATS
PPG104.5
PAPG110.2
DIFF-5.7
FG%.447
OPP FG%.478
The Lakers are fun, but have lost seven of nine, and don't play D. Who would predict such things from a team that plays Lou Williams and Nick Young regularly?
Key Injuries: None.
Phoenix Suns
Record: 11-25 This Week: 28 Last Week: 27
TEAM STATS
PPG105.8
PAPG112.2
DIFF-6.4
FG%.442
OPP FG%.466
Three wins in the past 11 games is about right for the Suns (which makes it that much worse that the Raptors lost to them).
Key Injuries: G Brandon Knight (wrist).
Philadelphia 76ers
Record: 9-24 This Week: 29 Last Week: 30
TEAM STATS
PPG98.6
PAPG106.1
DIFF-7.5
FG%.434
OPP FG%.453
The Sixers have won back-to-back games and escaped the rankings basement, and even have a little playing time controversy, as PF Nerlens Noel isn't getting much action since returning from injury.
Key Injuries: F Ben Simmons (foot), G Jerryd Bayless (wrist), SG Gerald Henderson (hip), PG Sergio Rodriguez (ankle).
Brooklyn Nets
Record: 8-25 This Week: 30 Last Week: 29
TEAM STATS
PPG105.5
PAPG114.0
DIFF-8.5
FG%.439
OPP FG%.462
Losing eight of nine drops the Nets into the bottom of the rankings. The good news is that they don't even hold the rights to their own first-round pick. Wait a minute, that doesn't sound good.
Key Injuries: PG Jeremy Lin (hamstring).