Warriors reign atop NBA Power Rankings

The Golden State Warriors continue to lead the NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Toronto Raptors have dropped one spot to five.

The Warriors don't leave many openings for any potential challengers, but the Spurs won't let them pull away. The Cavaliers and Raptors are the best of the East, while the Houston Rockets, ranked fourth, have moved into elite company.

Teams moving up this week include the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards while the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are heading the wrong way.