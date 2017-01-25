1h ago
Warriors stay No.1 in the NBA Power Rankings
The Golden State Warriors are cruising at the top of the NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
Moving up this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder jump from nine to six and the Washington Wizards rise from 17 to 13.
Moving down, the Milwaukee Bucks drop from 10 to 14 and the Sacramento Kings fall from 19 to 24.
The slumping Cleveland Cavaliers have slipped to fourth, while the Toronto Raptors have dropped from fifth to seventh.
Golden State Warriors
Record: 38-7 This Week: 1 Last Week: 1
TEAM STATS
-
PPG117.6
-
PAPG104.9
-
DIFF+12.7
-
FG%.499
-
OPP FG%.433
Every Warriors loss comes with some sense of shock, and losing at Miami, with Dion Waiters dropping 33 on them is as stunning as any, but what makes those Ls surprising is because they are so rare. The loss in Miami (on the second half of a back-to-back) ended a seven-game winning streak.
Key Injuries: None.
San Antonio Spurs
Record: 36-9 This Week: 2 Last Week: 2
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.7
-
PAPG98.8
-
DIFF+8.9
-
FG%.481
-
OPP FG%.446
Even with injuries, just keep rolling -- they've lost three of the past 16 games -- and SF Kawhi Leonard is turning up the heat lately, averaging 35.6 points per game during the Spurs' five-game winning streak.
Key Injuries: PG Tony Parker (foot), C Pau Gasol (finger).
Houston Rockets
Record: 34-14 This Week: 3 Last Week: 4
TEAM STATS
-
PPG114.5
-
PAPG107.8
-
DIFF+6.7
-
FG%.468
-
OPP FG%.458
Even though the Rockets have dropped five of the past eight games, they slide up a spot based on improving health (and Cleveland's own struggles). It would help to get SG Eric Gordon back on track -- he's shooting 36.6% from the field in the past seven games.
Key Injuries: None.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: 30-13 This Week: 4 Last Week: 3
TEAM STATS
-
PPG109.6
-
PAPG104.9
-
DIFF+4.7
-
FG%.454
-
OPP FG%.455
The Cavaliers have dropped five of seven, with the wins coming against Phoenix and Sacramento, prompting some frustration out of LeBron James. Their defensive play is slipping, as they've allowed 368 points in the last three losses.
Key Injuries: SG J.R. Smith (thumb).
Utah Jazz
Record: 29-18 This Week: 5 Last Week: 6
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.4
-
PAPG94.5
-
DIFF+4.9
-
FG%.464
-
OPP FG%.434
Followed up a six-game winning streak with back-to-back losses, but the Jazz can D-up, allowing a league-low 94.5 points per game, with the Stifle Tower, Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint.
Key Injuries: SG Rodney Hood (knee).
Oklahoma City Thunder
Record: 26-19 This Week: 6 Last Week: 9
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.1
-
PAPG105.3
-
DIFF+0.8
-
FG%.457
-
OPP FG%.455
The Thunder seem to be a good team that just can't climb the mountain when they match up with the top teams in the league. Basically, as great as PG Russell Westbrook is, he needs more help to get to the next level.
Key Injuries: None.
Toronto Raptors
Record: 28-17 This Week: 7 Last Week: 5
TEAM STATS
-
PPG110.0
-
PAPG104.9
-
DIFF+5.1
-
FG%.465
-
OPP FG%.456
It's a tough time for the Raptors, as they have dropped four straight and have leading scorer DeMar DeRozan on the shelf. It's an opportunity for others to step up, but with Memphis and Milwaukee up next, there's also the danger that this slide could continue.
Key Injuries: SG DeMar DeRozan (ankle).
Boston Celtics
Record: 26-18 This Week: 8 Last Week: 7
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.3
-
PAPG105.7
-
DIFF+1.6
-
FG%.452
-
OPP FG%.454
The Celtics have dropped three straight, allowing a total of 367 points, to the Knicks, Blazers and Wizards. That kind of D isn't enough to hang with the top teams, even while PG Isaiah Thomas is putting up 33.7 points per game in the past 17 games.
Key Injuries: SG Avery Bradley (Achilles).
LA Clippers
Record: 30-17 This Week: 9 Last Week: 8
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.8
-
PAPG102.3
-
DIFF+5.5
-
FG%.465
-
OPP FG%.441
The story of the Clippers' season seems to be that they can't keep their stars healthy. Blake Griffin returns to action, but Chris Paul is sidelined again, and the Clips have lost three of the past four games.
Key Injuries: PG Chris Paul (thumb).
Atlanta Hawks
Record: 26-19 This Week:10 Last Week: 12
TEAM STATS
-
PPG103.0
-
PAPG102.8
-
DIFF+0.2
-
FG%.455
-
OPP FG%.450
All that talk about the Hawks packing in the season, which really gained steam once they traded Kyle Korver to Cleveland, seems to have quieted. For good reason: they are 11-3 in the past 14 games.
Key Injuries: PF Mike Muscala (ankle).
Memphis Grizzlies
Record: 26-20 This Week: 11 Last Week: 11
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.7
-
PAPG99.4
-
DIFF+0.3
-
FG%.425
-
OPP FG%.434
The Grizz have lost six of the past 10 games, as the supporting cast -- most of the rotation behind C Marc Gasol and PG Mike Conley -- isn't particularly efficient on the offensive end.
Key Injuries: PF Brandan Wright (ankle).
Charlotte Hornets
Record: 23-22 This Week: 12 Last Week: 14
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.2
-
PAPG103.2
-
DIFF+2.0
-
FG%.441
-
OPP FG%.443
Getting SG Nic Batum back from injury lifts the Hornets, and they've won three of four, but there are a lot of ups and downs with the Hornets that tend to level out around .500.
Key Injuries: None.
Washington Wizards
Record: 25-20 This Week: 13 Last Week: 17
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.6
-
PAPG105.7
-
DIFF+0.9
-
FG%.474
-
OPP FG%.462
The Wizards have won nine of the past 11 games, soaring up the charts after a slow start to the season. With forwards Markieff Morris and Otto Porter Jr. improving their production, that's eased the pressure on the Washinton backcourt.
Key Injuries: C Ian Mahinmi (knee).
Milwaukee Bucks
Record: 21-23 This Week: 14 Last Week: 10
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.0
-
PAPG104.3
-
DIFF+0.7
-
FG%.474
-
OPP FG%.449
What to make of the Bucks? They are coming off a 13-point win against Houston, but that ended a five-game losing streak.
Key Injuries: F Khris Middleton (hamstring).
Chicago Bulls
Record: 23-23 This Week: 15 Last Week: 13
TEAM STATS
-
PPG101.2
-
PAPG101.2
-
DIFF0.0
-
FG%.434
-
OPP FG%.457
The Bulls are okay, a team that scores as much as they allow and has a .500 record. Almost perfectly suited to be ranked 15th in a 30-team league.
Key Injuries: None.
Detroit Pistons
Record: 21-25 This Week: 16 Last Week: 16
TEAM STATS
-
PPG100.6
-
PAPG101.3
-
DIFF-0.7
-
FG%.453
-
OPP FG%.456
PG Reggie Jackson is taking the lead for Detroit, averaging 19.9 points per game over the past dozen, shooting 43.1% on threes.
Key Injuries: None.
Indiana Pacers
Record: 22-22 This Week: 17 Last Week: 15
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.4
-
PAPG106.8
-
DIFF-1.4
-
FG%.462
-
OPP FG%.451
The Pacers had been going the right way, but have now lost three straight, including games against the Lakers and Knicks.
Key Injuries: SG Rodney Stuckey (hamstring).
Portland Trail Blazers
Record: 19-27 This Week: 18 Last Week: 18
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.5
-
PAPG110.5
-
DIFF-3.0
-
FG%.454
-
OPP FG%.455
As fun as the Blazers can be when Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are on, their nearly exclusive dependence on backcourt scoring seems limiting.
Key Injuries: C Festus Ezeli (knee).
Minnesota Timberwolves
Record: 17-28 This Week: 19 Last Week: 20
TEAM STATS
-
PPG103.5
-
PAPG104.5
-
DIFF-1.0
-
FG%.461
-
OPP FG%.469
It's starting to look like the results are catching up to the talent on the Timberwolves. They have won six of the past eight games, and that includes wins over Houston, Oklahoma City and Clippers.
Key Injuries: None.
Denver Nuggets
Record: 19-25 This Week: 20 Last Week: 23
TEAM STATS
-
PPG109.7
-
PAPG110.9
-
DIFF-1.2
-
FG%.462
-
OPP FG%.472
The Nuggets are improving their offensive efficiency on the way to winning five of the past seven games. A big part of it is giving more looks to C Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 25.1 points per game on 60.7% from the field in those seven games.
Key Injuries: None.
New Orleans Pelicans
Record: 18-27 This Week: 21 Last Week: 21
TEAM STATS
-
PPG102.4
-
PAPG105.4
-
DIFF-3.0
-
FG%.438
-
OPP FG%.441
Quietly, the Pelicans are 8-6 in the past 14 games, including one of the season's biggest stunners - Monday's win at Cleveland, which came without superstar PF Anthony Davis.
Key Injuries: None.
New York Knicks
Record: 20-26 This Week: 22 Last Week: 22
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.6
-
PAPG108.2
-
DIFF-2.6
-
FG%.448
-
OPP FG%.450
With Kristaps Porzingis battling injuries, PG Derrick Rose is stepping up, averaging 21.5 points per game, shooting 50.4% from the field, in the past eight.
Key Injuries: SF Lance Thomas (orbital bone).
Dallas Mavericks
Record: 15-29 This Week: 23 Last Week: 27
TEAM STATS
-
PPG96.6
-
PAPG100.0
-
DIFF-3.4
-
FG%.436
-
OPP FG%.470
Signs of life in Dallas, as they have won four of six, with one of the losses coming in overtime. Could they get enough of a second-half push from PG Deron Williams and PF Dirk Nowitzki to sneak into the playoffs? They're four games out right now.
Key Injuries: C Andrew Bogut (hamstring), G J.J. Barea (calf), SG Wesley Matthews (hip).
Sacramento Kings
Record: 17-27 This Week: 24 Last Week: 19
TEAM STATS
-
PPG102.5
-
PAPG105.4
-
DIFF-2.9
-
FG%.452
-
OPP FG%.462
Had lost eight of nine before Monday's win at Detroit, and lost Rudy Gay to an Achilles injury. More of the same old thing in Sac-town.
Key Injuries: SF Rudy Gay (Achilles).
Miami Heat
Record: 15-30 This Week: 25 Last Week: 25
TEAM STATS
-
PPG98.9
-
PAPG102.5
-
DIFF-3.6
-
FG%.442
-
OPP FG%.449
The Heat have won four straight, including wins over Golden State and Houston, with SG Dion Waiters dropping 33 points in each of the last two.
Key Injuries: PF Chris Bosh (blood clots), SF Justise Winslow (wrist), PF Josh McRoberts (foot), SG Tyler Johnson (shoulder).
Orlando Magic
Record: 18-29 This Week: 26 Last Week: 24
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.7
-
PAPG104.9
-
DIFF-5.2
-
FG%.441
-
OPP FG%.462
Nine losses in 11 games is tough for a team that seems to be slipping defensively, which isn't good because they can't score enough.
Key Injuries: SG Evan Fournier (foot).
Phoenix Suns
Record: 15-30 This Week: 27 Last Week: 28
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.2
-
PAPG111.5
-
DIFF-5.3
-
FG%.448
-
OPP FG%.468
Five win in the past 10 games is a step up for the Suns, and second-year SG Devin Booker is leading the way, averaging 28.0 points per game over the past eight games.
Key Injuries: None.
Philadelphia 76ers
Record: 16-27 This Week: 28 Last Week: 29
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.5
-
PAPG104.9
-
DIFF-5.4
-
FG%.434
-
OPP FG%.449
There would be a lot more faith in the process (ie. the Sixers would be ranked significantly higher) if freak C Joel Embiid wasn't on the sidelines with a knee injury right now. The Sixers have won nine of 12 and finally look like they could be moving up, with Embiid as the centrepiece.
Key Injuries: F Ben Simmons (foot), G Jerryd Bayless (wrist), C Joel Embiid (knee).
LA Lakers
Record: 16-32 This Week: 29 Last Week: 26
TEAM STATS
-
PPG104.1
-
PAPG110.5
-
DIFF-6.4
-
FG%.445
-
OPP FG%.480
The Lakers have lost six of seven and don't look anywhere nearly as competitive as they did early in the season and missing PG D'Angelo Russell doesn't help matters.
Key Injuries: PG D'Angelo Russell (knee).
Brooklyn Nets
Record: 9-35 This Week: 30 Last Week: 30
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.8
-
PAPG114.8
-
DIFF-9.0
-
FG%.441
-
OPP FG%.464
The Nets have one win in the past 14 games, dropping 143 points on the Pelicans in New Orleans to coast to a rare victory.
Key Injuries: PG Jeremy Lin (hamstring).