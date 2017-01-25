{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl

TSN

Scoreboard

    TSN

    Columnists

    TSN on Twitter

    Read more NBA tweets from TSN!

    1h ago

    Warriors stay No.1 in the NBA Power Rankings

    Steph Curry

    Steph Curry, The Canadian Press

    The Golden State Warriors are cruising at the top of the NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

    Moving up this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder jump from nine to six and the Washington Wizards rise from 17 to 13.

    Moving down, the Milwaukee Bucks drop from 10 to 14 and the Sacramento Kings fall from 19 to 24.

    The slumping Cleveland Cavaliers have slipped to fourth, while the Toronto Raptors have dropped from fifth to seventh.

     

    Golden State Warriors

    Record: 38-7 This Week: 1 Last Week: 1

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      117.6
    • PAPG
      104.9
    • DIFF
      +12.7
    • FG%
      .499
    • OPP FG%
      .433

    Every Warriors loss comes with some sense of shock, and losing at Miami, with Dion Waiters dropping 33 on them is as stunning as any, but what makes those Ls surprising is because they are so rare. The loss in Miami (on the second half of a back-to-back) ended a seven-game winning streak.

    Key Injuries: None.

    San Antonio Spurs

    Record: 36-9 This Week: 2 Last Week: 2

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      107.7
    • PAPG
      98.8
    • DIFF
      +8.9
    • FG%
      .481
    • OPP FG%
      .446

    Even with injuries, just keep rolling -- they've lost three of the past 16 games -- and SF Kawhi Leonard is turning up the heat lately, averaging 35.6 points per game during the Spurs' five-game winning streak.

    Key Injuries: PG Tony Parker (foot), C Pau Gasol (finger).

    Houston Rockets

    Record: 34-14 This Week: 3 Last Week: 4

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      114.5
    • PAPG
      107.8
    • DIFF
      +6.7
    • FG%
      .468
    • OPP FG%
      .458

    Even though the Rockets have dropped five of the past eight games, they slide up a spot based on improving health (and Cleveland's own struggles). It would help to get SG Eric Gordon back on track -- he's shooting 36.6% from the field in the past seven games.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Record: 30-13 This Week: 4 Last Week: 3

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      109.6
    • PAPG
      104.9
    • DIFF
      +4.7
    • FG%
      .454
    • OPP FG%
      .455

    The Cavaliers have dropped five of seven, with the wins coming against Phoenix and Sacramento, prompting some frustration out of LeBron James. Their defensive play is slipping, as they've allowed 368 points in the last three losses.

    Key Injuries: SG J.R. Smith (thumb).

    Utah Jazz

    Record: 29-18 This Week: 5 Last Week: 6

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      99.4
    • PAPG
      94.5
    • DIFF
      +4.9
    • FG%
      .464
    • OPP FG%
      .434

    Followed up a six-game winning streak with back-to-back losses, but the Jazz can D-up, allowing a league-low 94.5 points per game, with the Stifle Tower, Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint.

    Key Injuries: SG Rodney Hood (knee).

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Record: 26-19 This Week: 6 Last Week: 9

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      106.1
    • PAPG
      105.3
    • DIFF
      +0.8
    • FG%
      .457
    • OPP FG%
      .455

    The Thunder seem to be a good team that just can't climb the mountain when they match up with the top teams in the league. Basically, as great as PG Russell Westbrook is, he needs more help to get to the next level.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Toronto Raptors

    Record: 28-17 This Week: 7 Last Week: 5

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      110.0
    • PAPG
      104.9
    • DIFF
      +5.1
    • FG%
      .465
    • OPP FG%
      .456

    It's a tough time for the Raptors, as they have dropped four straight and have leading scorer DeMar DeRozan on the shelf. It's an opportunity for others to step up, but with Memphis and Milwaukee up next, there's also the danger that this slide could continue.

    Key Injuries: SG DeMar DeRozan (ankle).

    Boston Celtics

    Record: 26-18 This Week: 8 Last Week: 7

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      107.3
    • PAPG
      105.7
    • DIFF
      +1.6
    • FG%
      .452
    • OPP FG%
      .454

    The Celtics have dropped three straight, allowing a total of 367 points, to the Knicks, Blazers and Wizards. That kind of D isn't enough to hang with the top teams, even while PG Isaiah Thomas is putting up 33.7 points per game in the past 17 games. 

    Key Injuries: SG Avery Bradley (Achilles).

    LA Clippers

    Record: 30-17 This Week: 9 Last Week: 8

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      107.8
    • PAPG
      102.3
    • DIFF
      +5.5
    • FG%
      .465
    • OPP FG%
      .441

    The story of the Clippers' season seems to be that they can't keep their stars healthy. Blake Griffin returns to action, but Chris Paul is sidelined again, and the Clips have lost three of the past four games.

    Key Injuries: PG Chris Paul (thumb).

    Atlanta Hawks

    Record: 26-19 This Week:10 Last Week: 12

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      103.0
    • PAPG
      102.8
    • DIFF
      +0.2
    • FG%
      .455
    • OPP FG%
      .450

    All that talk about the Hawks packing in the season, which really gained steam once they traded Kyle Korver to Cleveland, seems to have quieted. For good reason: they are 11-3 in the past 14 games.

    Key Injuries: PF Mike Muscala (ankle).

    Memphis Grizzlies

    Record: 26-20 This Week: 11 Last Week: 11

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      99.7
    • PAPG
      99.4
    • DIFF
      +0.3
    • FG%
      .425
    • OPP FG%
      .434

    The Grizz have lost six of the past 10 games, as the supporting cast -- most of the rotation behind C Marc Gasol and PG Mike Conley -- isn't particularly efficient on the offensive end.

    Key Injuries: PF Brandan Wright (ankle).

    Charlotte Hornets

    Record: 23-22 This Week: 12 Last Week: 14

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.2
    • PAPG
      103.2
    • DIFF
      +2.0
    • FG%
      .441
    • OPP FG%
      .443

    Getting SG Nic Batum back from injury lifts the Hornets, and they've won three of four, but there are a lot of ups and downs with the Hornets that tend to level out around .500.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Washington Wizards

    Record: 25-20 This Week: 13 Last Week: 17

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      106.6
    • PAPG
      105.7
    • DIFF
      +0.9
    • FG%
      .474
    • OPP FG%
      .462

    The Wizards have won nine of the past 11 games, soaring up the charts after a slow start to the season. With forwards Markieff Morris and Otto Porter Jr. improving their production, that's eased the pressure on the Washinton backcourt.

    Key Injuries: C Ian Mahinmi (knee).

    Milwaukee Bucks

    Record: 21-23 This Week: 14 Last Week: 10

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.0
    • PAPG
      104.3
    • DIFF
      +0.7
    • FG%
      .474
    • OPP FG%
      .449

    What to make of the Bucks? They are coming off a 13-point win against Houston, but that ended a five-game losing streak. 

    Key Injuries: F Khris Middleton (hamstring).

    Chicago Bulls

    Record: 23-23 This Week: 15 Last Week: 13

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      101.2
    • PAPG
      101.2
    • DIFF
      0.0
    • FG%
      .434
    • OPP FG%
      .457

    The Bulls are okay, a team that scores as much as they allow and has a .500 record. Almost perfectly suited to be ranked 15th in a 30-team league.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Detroit Pistons

    Record: 21-25 This Week: 16 Last Week: 16

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      100.6
    • PAPG
      101.3
    • DIFF
      -0.7
    • FG%
      .453
    • OPP FG%
      .456

    PG Reggie Jackson is taking the lead for Detroit, averaging 19.9 points per game over the past dozen, shooting 43.1% on threes. 

    Key Injuries: None.

    Indiana Pacers

    Record: 22-22 This Week: 17 Last Week: 15

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.4
    • PAPG
      106.8
    • DIFF
      -1.4
    • FG%
      .462
    • OPP FG%
      .451

    The Pacers had been going the right way, but have now lost three straight, including games against the Lakers and Knicks. 

    Key Injuries: SG Rodney Stuckey (hamstring).

    Portland Trail Blazers

    Record: 19-27 This Week: 18 Last Week: 18

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      107.5
    • PAPG
      110.5
    • DIFF
      -3.0
    • FG%
      .454
    • OPP FG%
      .455

    As fun as the Blazers can be when Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are on, their nearly exclusive dependence on backcourt scoring seems limiting. 

    Key Injuries: C Festus Ezeli (knee).

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Record: 17-28 This Week: 19 Last Week: 20

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      103.5
    • PAPG
      104.5
    • DIFF
      -1.0
    • FG%
      .461
    • OPP FG%
      .469

    It's starting to look like the results are catching up to the talent on the Timberwolves. They have won six of the past eight games, and that includes wins over Houston, Oklahoma City and Clippers.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Denver Nuggets

    Record: 19-25 This Week: 20 Last Week: 23

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      109.7
    • PAPG
      110.9
    • DIFF
      -1.2
    • FG%
      .462
    • OPP FG%
      .472

    The Nuggets are improving their offensive efficiency on the way to winning five of the past seven games. A big part of it is giving more looks to C Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 25.1 points per game on 60.7% from the field in those seven games.

    Key Injuries: None.

    New Orleans Pelicans

    Record: 18-27 This Week: 21 Last Week: 21

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      102.4
    • PAPG
      105.4
    • DIFF
      -3.0
    • FG%
      .438
    • OPP FG%
      .441

    Quietly, the Pelicans are 8-6 in the past 14 games, including one of the season's biggest stunners - Monday's win at Cleveland, which came without superstar PF Anthony Davis.

    Key Injuries: None.

    New York Knicks

    Record: 20-26 This Week: 22 Last Week: 22

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.6
    • PAPG
      108.2
    • DIFF
      -2.6
    • FG%
      .448
    • OPP FG%
      .450

    With Kristaps Porzingis battling injuries, PG Derrick Rose is stepping up, averaging 21.5 points per game, shooting 50.4% from the field, in the past eight.

    Key Injuries: SF Lance Thomas (orbital bone).

    Dallas Mavericks

    Record: 15-29 This Week: 23 Last Week: 27

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      96.6
    • PAPG
      100.0
    • DIFF
      -3.4
    • FG%
      .436
    • OPP FG%
      .470

    Signs of life in Dallas, as they have won four of six, with one of the losses coming in overtime. Could they get enough of a second-half push from PG Deron Williams and PF Dirk Nowitzki to sneak into the playoffs? They're four games out right now.

    Key Injuries: C Andrew Bogut (hamstring), G J.J. Barea (calf), SG Wesley Matthews (hip).

    Sacramento Kings

    Record: 17-27 This Week: 24 Last Week: 19

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      102.5
    • PAPG
      105.4
    • DIFF
      -2.9
    • FG%
      .452
    • OPP FG%
      .462

    Had lost eight of nine before Monday's win at Detroit, and lost Rudy Gay to an Achilles injury. More of the same old thing in Sac-town.

    Key Injuries: SF Rudy Gay (Achilles).

    Miami Heat

    Record: 15-30 This Week: 25 Last Week: 25

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      98.9
    • PAPG
      102.5
    • DIFF
      -3.6
    • FG%
      .442
    • OPP FG%
      .449

    The Heat have won four straight, including wins over Golden State and Houston, with SG Dion Waiters dropping 33 points in each of the last two.

    Key Injuries: PF Chris Bosh (blood clots), SF Justise Winslow (wrist), PF Josh McRoberts (foot), SG Tyler Johnson (shoulder).

    Orlando Magic

    Record: 18-29 This Week: 26 Last Week: 24

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      99.7
    • PAPG
      104.9
    • DIFF
      -5.2
    • FG%
      .441
    • OPP FG%
      .462

    Nine losses in 11 games is tough for a team that seems to be slipping defensively, which isn't good because they can't score enough.

    Key Injuries: SG Evan Fournier (foot).

    Phoenix Suns

    Record: 15-30 This Week: 27 Last Week: 28

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      106.2
    • PAPG
      111.5
    • DIFF
      -5.3
    • FG%
      .448
    • OPP FG%
      .468

    Five win in the past 10 games is a step up for the Suns, and second-year SG Devin Booker is leading the way, averaging 28.0 points per game over the past eight games.

    Key Injuries: None.

    Philadelphia 76ers

    Record: 16-27 This Week: 28 Last Week: 29

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      99.5
    • PAPG
      104.9
    • DIFF
      -5.4
    • FG%
      .434
    • OPP FG%
      .449

    There would be a lot more faith in the process (ie. the Sixers would be ranked significantly higher) if freak C Joel Embiid wasn't on the sidelines with a knee injury right now. The Sixers have won nine of 12 and finally look like they could be moving up, with Embiid as the centrepiece.

    Key Injuries:  F Ben Simmons (foot), G Jerryd Bayless (wrist), C Joel Embiid (knee).

    LA Lakers

    Record: 16-32 This Week: 29 Last Week: 26

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      104.1
    • PAPG
      110.5
    • DIFF
      -6.4
    • FG%
      .445
    • OPP FG%
      .480

    The Lakers have lost six of seven and don't look anywhere nearly as competitive as they did early in the season and missing PG D'Angelo Russell doesn't help matters.

    Key Injuries: PG D'Angelo Russell (knee).

    Brooklyn Nets

    Record: 9-35 This Week: 30 Last Week: 30

    TEAM STATS

    • PPG
      105.8
    • PAPG
      114.8
    • DIFF
      -9.0
    • FG%
      .441
    • OPP FG%
      .464

    The Nets have one win in the past 14 games, dropping 143 points on the Pelicans in New Orleans to coast to a rare victory.

    Key Injuries: PG Jeremy Lin (hamstring).

    Scott Cullen can be reached at Scott.Cullen@bellmedia.ca.