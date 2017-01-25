Warriors stay No.1 in the NBA Power Rankings

The Golden State Warriors are cruising at the top of the NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

Moving up this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder jump from nine to six and the Washington Wizards rise from 17 to 13.

Moving down, the Milwaukee Bucks drop from 10 to 14 and the Sacramento Kings fall from 19 to 24.

The slumping Cleveland Cavaliers have slipped to fourth, while the Toronto Raptors have dropped from fifth to seventh.