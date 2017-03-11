The city of Washington D.C. has sponsored NRG Esports in a reported six-figure deal, according to theScore esports.

D.C. Events announced the sponsorship on Friday and chairman of the board of directors Max Brown revealed a few financial details to theScore esports.

"We do sponsorships all the time, you know," Brown told theScore esports. "We sponsor jazz fest, we sponsor the cherry blossom festival, we sponsor things all the time. It's just a normal course of what we do. So it's a six-figure sponsorship."

No other terms were disclosed, however NRG president Brett Lautenbach confirmed the report to theScore esports.

"We think [Washington D.C.] it’s an incredible place with an incredible appetite for esports, and it's really been a place that I think, they have a lot to support esports with," Lautenbach told theScore esports, "They have great venues, great people great infrastructure, and I think there's a lot we can do with them."

Brown is hoping for new tourism opportunities for the city while building the infrastructure for a long and fruitful future in esports.

"Our mission is to help drive entertainment sports activities to attract tourists to Washington," Brown told theScore esports. "Cities across the globe are competing for tourists and people visiting here, doing business here and ultimately moving here. We see this as another competitive advantage for this city.

"Esports is going to be a billion dollar business in the next two or three years, and for us, it's a key differentiator [sic] as a city to show that we're forward thinking, we're getting into a potential driver of jobs and entertainment that really fits into the trajectory of the city that Mayor Bowser has taken to make sure the district remains an inclusive, innovative capital."