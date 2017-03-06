ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins signed coach Jay Gruden on Monday to a multi-year contract extension.

Gruden was going into the fourth year of a five-year contract. The team announced the extension after Gruden and other officials returned from the NFL combine.

The 50-year-old is the first coach to have his contract extended by Dan Snyder, who has owned the team for 18 years.

The Redskins missed the playoffs last season after making it in 2015. They're 21-26-1 in three seasons under Gruden, who does not have a playoff victory.

Extending Gruden comes during an uncertain off-season for the Redskins, who could lose two starting receivers in free agency and have placed the franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins for the second consecutive year. General manager Scot McCloughan also did not attend the combine last week with a spokesman saying he was taking care of family matters.

When McCloughan was brought in Gruden was already on staff. The coach was hired by president Bruce Allen. Gruden, who celebrated a birthday Saturday, said upon evaluating himself that he should be judged on wins and losses.

"Going 9-7 and winning the division last year, 9-8 after losing the playoff game to 8-7-1, you know, we're kind of stuck right here," Gruden said in January. "We haven't been able to get over the hump as far as winning those close games consistently and it's not easy but we're going to keep working at it. I have a lot of room for improvement, as do the majority of the people in this building, so as long as we all realize that and understand that and recognize that, there is room and we can do it."

Gruden has two new co-ordinators with former quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh promoted to run the offence and outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky promoted to oversee the defence.



