The Maple Leafs had reason to be proud following last season’s playoff loss. Toronto pushed Washington hard and almost pulled off a major upset against the Presidents' Trophy winners, yet being eliminated by the Capitals in a series that featured six one-goal games still stung.

“You want to play hockey,” said Auston Matthews. “You want to keep playing. It’s not something that’s easy to get over, because you want to be in that position. But it was definitely a good learning experience for us. We made it to the playoffs, which was great, but we didn’t really accomplish anything even though it seems like it was such a successful season for us.”

“Any way you look at it, this team beat us in Games 4, 5, 6 if I’m not mistaken,” head coach Mike Babcock said, “so they, in the end, took over. So, we have a long way to go and we understand that.”

The playoffs were a baptism by fire for the rookies and veterans alike. Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov, for example, spent much of the series trying to contain and agitate Alexander Ovechkin and Washington's top line.

“I think we did really well,” Kadri said. “[Ovechkin] showed you what he can do in a couple games. Keeping him off the scoresheet for a game or two is really tough to do and it's something you can feel a sense of accomplishment about.”

Ovechkin had one even-strength goal in the series while linemates Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie had two each.

Kadri’s controversial hit on the Capitals captain in Game 5 was perhaps the physical flashpoint in the series. Does Kadri feel like he has a target on his back tonight in the rematch?

“I mean, possibly,” he admitted. “I don’t really think about it too, too much. It’s not going to change the way I play. I still want to be physical.”

Ovechkin is off to a blazing start with nine goals in the opening six games.

“It’s hard not to pay attention, I mean, it’s news everywhere,” Kadri said. “He’s a pretty prolific scorer. He shows that year in and year out. It seems like if the guy scores 35 goals it’s an off year for him, which is absolute insanity.”

As for the game plan tonight, it won’t be any different than last spring.

“Just be around him, up in his face, try to be as physical as possible,” Kadri said. “I mean, he’s a pretty big boy as it is so sometimes it can be a bit different than playing other guys.”

Babcock believes the Kadri line faded a bit as the series progressed last Spring.

“The guys know what it takes more and have been through it a little bit and they’ll figure it out,” the coach said on Monday. “They got to be better. We challenged Naz to get in better shape and he’s done that.”

Komarov had a similar view when asked to assess his line’s play.

“We did okay, but we didn’t win the series, so obviously not good enough,” Komarov said. “But, I mean, it’s not easy. Ovie’s a really good player, Backstrom, Oshie too, so we probably need to forget about that and just keep going.”

During the series, Komarov said it was fun to go up against Ovechkin, his ex-KHL linemate and good friend. He hoped the series would give them a lot to discuss over a beverage in the summer. That drink never happened as Komarov and Ovechkin both had busy off-seasons. Komarov became a father while Ovechkin got married.

Komarov was invited to the wedding, but couldn’t make it, although the pair caught up on the phone.

"It's hockey," Komarov said. "I play for Toronto and he plays Wash, so we're not friends out there, but outside hockey we are." Komarov insists that Ovechkin didn’t brag about Washington’s postseason triumph. "I don't think you should say anything," Komarov noted. "You know, it's hockey, you have to play for your team and that's it."

It wasn't long after the playoffs ended for Toronto and Washington that a Leaf and Capital actually joined forces. William Nylander was the MVP of the World Championship helping Sweden win gold while playing on a line with Backstrom.

“Of course it was a little bit weird,” Nylander admitted. “We really didn’t talk about the playoffs. That’s just the way she goes."

When Michael Nylander played for the Capitals, a young Backstrom spent a lot of time with the family and William always considered him a role model.

“It was lots of fun,” Nylander said of the experience at the Worlds. “I learned a lot playing with him. It was a blast. I mean, he was an idol to me when I was growing up. We hung out a bit outside the rink.”

