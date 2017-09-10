VANCOUVER — Kendall Waston and Yordy Reyna scored in the second half as the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Cristian Techera had the other goal for Vancouver, while Chris Wingert and Tony Beltran replied for the visitors.

With the victory, the Whitecaps (12-9-5) moved into third in Major League Soccer's Western Conference standings, three points back of the first-place Portland Timbers, with three games in hand.

Real (10-14-5) remains eighth, two points adrift of FC Dallas for the final playoff spot in the West.

After a week off for both clubs, Vancouver improved to 6-2-2 over its last 10, while Salt Lake suffered just its second defeat over the same span (5-2-3).

Waston, who played 90 minutes in each of Costa Rica's recent World Cup qualifiers, snapped a 1-1 tie in the 52nd minute with his third goal of the season.

The hulking defender slotted home with a striker's finish after fellow central defender Tim Parker's header off a Reyna free kick hit the post and bounced in front.

Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted, who was at fault on Real's first-half equalizer, made amends after Waston's breakthrough with great saves off headers from Justen Glad and David Horst.

That paved the way for Reyna's diving headed goal in the 64th minute — also his third of the year — off a cross from Bernie Ibini-Isei after Jakob Nerwinski played a pass into the Real penalty area.

Beltran got Real back to within one in the 83rd after a ball over the top from Jefferson Savarino. The Salt Lake defender shook off Whitecaps substitute Brek Shea before coolly finishing past Ousted for the first MLS goal of the right back's 10-year career.

There were some tense moments late, but Real didn't really threaten as Vancouver guided home a crucial three points.

Techera opened the scoring in the 29th minute with his first goal since June 24 after a nice overlap down the right by Nerwinski. The rookie defender hooked a feed in front to Techera, who got enough of his shot to fool Real goalkeeper Nick Rimando for his sixth of the season.

Salt Lake got that one back eight minutes later on a strange one that Ousted will want back.

Wingert chipped a cross in from the left towards Yura Movsisyan in the Whitecaps' penalty area. The Real striker appeared to block Ousted's view as he jumped for a ball that caromed off the Dane, bounced off the artificial turf and spun wildly into the Whitecaps net for the 35-year-old Wingert's first goal since 2010, and just the second of the defender's MLS career.

Vancouver, which lost 3-0 to Salt Lake in a Utah blizzard back in April, had a couple of early chances, with Ibini-Isei having a shot blocked in the sixth minute before Techera's effort in the 15th off a great feed from Fredy Montero just skipped wide.

Real's visit marked the first of four consecutive matches, and three in eight days, at B.C. Place Stadium for the Whitecaps — a stretch that presents a real opportunity to not only cement their spot in the playoffs, but also climb higher in the standings.

Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson started Aly Ghazal in defensive midfield, the Egyptian international's first appearance for Vancouver since signing with the club last month. It's hoped that the 25-year-old will help fill the void left after Matias Laba was lost until next spring with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

While Waston, who scored his other two goals this season against Atlanta United in early June, returned to his usual spot beside Parker, Christian Bolanos missed out after the midfielder suffered a knee contusion while also on international duty with Costa Rica.

Notes: The Whitecaps host Minnesota United on Wednesday, the Columbus Crew on Sept. 16, and the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 23 to round out their homestand. ... Vancouver signed Nigerian midfielder Nosa Igiebor to a deal on Friday that will run through the end of this season, with club options for the next two years.

---

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter