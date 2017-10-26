The Vancouver Whitecaps made history Wednesday night by beating the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 for their first playoff victory in franchise history.

Nicolas Mezquida scored two goals in front of the home fans at BC Place Stadium, while Fredy Montero, Cristian Techera and Kendall Waston all added one. It was a performance that turned heads around the MLS.

Before they took the pitch, head coach Carl Robinson delivered an inspiring pre-game speech to his club.

“Our house, our ground, our fans,” Robinson said. “Togetherness means we’re all in it together. Right? We win together, we lose together, we stick together, and that’s really important in every aspect of the game today.”

MLS on TSN VR Experience Powered by Bell was there. Go inside the locker room on the video below to see how Robinson got the message across to his club and helped book them a date with the reigning champion Seattle Sounders in round two.