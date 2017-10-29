WATCH in VR: Robinson looks to inspire Whitecaps before match

The Vancouver Whitecaps and defending champion Seattle Sounders went head-to-head at a packed BC Place Sunday night in the first leg of their Western Conference semi-final.

The game may have ended in a scoreless draw, but before the match, Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson had some words for his team.

"You're playing in Vancouver, 27…28, 000 coming to watch you. You, today. So play with pride, determination. You got to be determined in life in general. Even more so on the football field. It's me against you. That's why you got to look you opponent in the eye," he said.

With so much on the line, MLS on TSN VR Experience Powered by Bell was there.

Check out Robinson's full pre-game speech below as well as other videos that capture the unique and up-close perspective of some of the most dramatic and compelling moments from the game.

Pre-game speech

Whitecaps come close to scoring first goal

Whitecaps' pre-game warmups

Fans get pumped before kickoff

Fans sing along to Canadian and American national anthems

Whitecaps' second half chance

Whitecaps, Sounders have some words with each other

Coach cam