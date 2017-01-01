{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl

TSN

Scoreboard

    TSN

    What's On TSN

    • NCAA Basketball

      Baylor vs. Kansas
      Now on TSN1 and TSN4

    • NCAA Basketball

      Missouri vs. Florida

      Thu 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1

    • NCAA Basketball

      Missouri vs. Florida

      Thu 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1

    • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey on TSN

      Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

      Available to viewers in the Senators region

      Thu 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN5

    • Molson Canadian Leafs Hockey on TSN

      Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues

      Available to viewers in the Maple Leafs region

      Thu 8:30PM ET on TSN4

    TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

    TSN Promotions

    • 1v1_asset

      1V1

      Every Champion needs a Challenger.

      WATCH NOW
      Presented by
    More Promotions

    Fantasy Games

    More Fantasy Games