{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football

    (11) Oklahoma State vs (22) West Virginia
    Now on TSN1

  • NCAA Football

    (5) Wisconsin vs Illinois
    Now on TSN4

  • Skate Canada International

    Women's & Ice Dance Free Skates
    Now on TSN2

  • CFL on TSN: Shaw Road to the Grey Cup

    BC Lions vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • CFL on TSN: Shaw Road to the Grey Cup

    Calgary Stampeders vs. Edmonton Eskimos

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games