{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Tennis on TSN

  • French Open

    Raonic vs. Garcia-Lopez

    Wozniacki vs. Bellis

    Now on TSN1

  • French Open

    Nadal vs. Basilashvili

    Djokovic vs. Schwartzman

    Now on TSN3

  • French Open

    Raonic vs. Garcia-Lopez
    Now on TSN4

  • French Open

    Dimitrov vs. Carreno-Busta

    Kuznetsova vs. Zhang

    Now on TSN5

  • French Open

    Day 7 Coverage

    Sat 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN1