NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 Now on TSN2

MLS on TSN Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC Now on TSN4

Tim Hortons Brier: Semifinal Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Championship Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN2