Latest CFL Videos
-
1:51
Roosevelt touchdown helps Riders tie it late
-
1:15
Demski TD pulls Riders in closer to Bombers
-
1:16
Washington back peddles into the house
-
1:19
Dressler goes back-to-back for second touchdown
-
1:32
Must See: Dressler takes it 87 yards for the score
-
1:51
Adams dives in for Bombers touchdown
-
1:07
Grant extends Riders' lead
-
2:07
Must See: Glenn, Holley hook up for first TD in new Mosaic Stadium
-
2:37
Must See: Ridgway performs ceremonial kick-off to open Mosaic
-
2:48
Must See: Mosaic opens with fans singing 'O Canada' on Canada Day