{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Premier League Presented by Guinness

    Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
    Now on TSN1 and TSN4

  • ATP 500: Dubai - Final

    Today at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN5

  • Premier League Presented by Guinness

    Stoke City vs. Middlesbrough

    Today at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN1

  • Premier League Presented by Guinness

    West Brom vs. Crystal Palace

    Today at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN4

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 1

    Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE