{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 3

    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Premier League Presented by Guinness

    Tottenham vs. Everton
    Now on TSN2

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 4

    Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

  • PGA Golf: WGC Mexico Championship

    Final Round

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2

  • NASCAR Monster Energy Series

    Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500

    Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN4

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE