Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 4 Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

PGA Golf: WGC Mexico Championship Final Round Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2

NASCAR Monster Energy Series Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN4

Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 5 Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5