Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 5 Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NBA on TSN Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN2

MLS on TSN Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union Tonight at 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 6 Mon 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5