Soccer on TSN

FIFA Confederations Cup Cameroon vs. Chile Now on TSN2

FIFA Confederations Cup Australia vs. Germany Mon 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

UEFA Under 21 Championship Poland vs. Sweden Mon 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

UEFA Under 21 Championship Serbia vs. Macedonia Tue 11:50AM ET / 8:50AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4