1h ago
What do the Leafs, Oilers need to do to take next step
Evgeni Malkin believes both the Maple Leafs and Oilers are coming for their Cup, That's Hockey examines what each team needs to do in order to take that next step.
TSN Hockey
Dreger: Vegas likely not willing to take bad contracts unless kicker involved
McKenzie: One of 10 scouts surveyed has Makar at #1
Rishaug: Oilers' off-season one of opportunity rather than desperation
4:14
Dreger: My sense is Phaneuf is likely not to waive NMC
Button: Dorion has decisions to make if Phaneuf doesn't waive NMC
Dreger: Trade talks Galchenyuk, Beaulieu
1h ago
Subban shoulders the blame for not talking before Game 62:35
Subban shoulders the blame for not talking before Game 6
After their season-ending loss to the Penguins on Sunday, P.K. Subban clears the air on why he missed his media availability ahead of Game 6, and discusses how the Predators handled their run to the Stanley Cup, as well as his first season in Nashville.
1h ago1:20
On to Plan B for Senators GM Dorion
As Dave Poulin explains, Dion Phaneuf has earned the right not to waive his no-movement clause and weighs in on who Senators general manager Pierre Dorion should protect.
7h ago
Ducks avoid asking Bieksa to waive NMC, have deal in place
The Anaheim Ducks have a trade in place with the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the June 21 expansion draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
6m ago
That's Hockey explains why the Jets are in a tough spot going into the expansion draft, and sheds light on what Winnipeg's No. 1 priority is this offseason.
2h ago
Report: Rangers' Klein leaning towards retirement
Kevin Klein's National Hockey League career could be coming to an end. The New York Post's Larry Brooks reports the 32-year-old New York Rangers defenceman is leaning towards retirement from the NHL and looking at playing next season in Europe.
Around the Majors
49m ago
Patrice Bernier is wearing the armband for Canada as they welcome Curaçao in an international friendly soccer match from Stade Saputo in Montreal. You can watch all of the action LIVE NOW across the TSN Network and on TSN GO.
7h ago
Jays happy with diverse haul from first night of draft
The team's director of amateur scouting Steve Sanders plucked three extremely different types of prospects on Monday night, Scott Mitchell writes.
20h ago2:03
Taillon overwhelmed in return from cancer diagnosis
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon reflects on his return to the mound after being diagnosed with testicular cancer five weeks ago.
9h ago
Travis Yost is bullish on the star winger’s ability to contribute offensively in his return to the NHL after four seasons with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL.
3h ago
Thoughts on Durant, Thompson and the Finals
Jack Armstrong wraps up the NBA Finals with his thoughts on Kevin Durant, Tristan Thompson and more.
31m ago
OverDrive hosts Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by TSN NBA Analyst Sam Mitchell to debate whether or not the Cavs and Warriors continued dominance is good for the league, or if the NBA would benefit from more parity.
Warriors win NBA title
-
1:55
Mitchell: The bench for the Cavs was abysmal
-
4:30
Mitchell: Warriors needed Durant as much as he needed them
-
2:52
How the Warriors built an NBA dynasty
-
2:00
Stephen A. says LeBron can't do it alone
-
2:45
Warriors' big guns take care of business in spectacular fashion
-
2:26
Emotional Durant on finally winning NBA title, challenging LeBron
-
3:52
Rose on Warriors: 'This is a dynastic situation'
-
0:26
LeBron doesn't believe in superteams
-
1:20
Draymond kept Durant focused in final moments
-
2:12
How impressive is Golden State's 16-1 playoff run?
-
2h ago
Inspired by his world-famous finger wag, Dikembe Mutombo stops by Sportscentre to play 'Yes or No No No.' Mt. Mutombo talks super teams like Golden State, whether or not the Warriors are the best team ever, and if LeBron will add another championship to his trophy case. Get your wagging fingers ready!
The Keg Must-See Moments
-
2h ago
Weeks: Rough has been the story, but bunker's may be the bigger challenge1:41
Weeks: Rough has been the story, but bunker's may be the bigger challenge
The rough at Erin Hills has been the story ahead of the U.S. Open. Some believe it is too penalizing, but others, including Rory McIlroy, think that with such wide fairways you should be penalized. Bob Weeks has more on the fescue and explains that the bunkers may be the bigger challenge this week.
-
7h ago19:42
Now a major champion, Garcia not changing his approach
Sergio Garcia talks about how his approach to the U.S. Open hasn't changed now that he is a major champion, gives his first impressions of Erin Hills, discusses his life with the Green Jacket and much more.
-
The U.S. Open: Golf's Ultimate Test
-
30:43
Adaptation at Erin Hills is key according to Day
-
25:34
Spieth's experience with Erin Hills could come into play
-
27:54
McIlroy has 'no limitations' in his swing
-
1:47
McIlroy and Scott explain why fescue is more than fair
-
19:35
Scott knows Erin Hills will require a lot of strategy
-
19:42
Now a major champion, Garcia not changing his approach
-
2:04
Holding golf's top spot no easy task
-
0:51
McIlroy arrives at Erin Hills with question marks
-
1:21
Weeks: Still a slim chance Mickelson could play in U.S. Open
-
2:49
Conners hoping to keep qualifying momentum going
-
9h ago
With the French Open officially in the rearview mirror, the tennis world is now turning its attention to the grass-court season
-
2h ago0:42
Eskimos ready to impress Maas
Numerous starters, including quarterback Mike Reilly won't dress in the Eskimos last pre-season game and it gives those fighting for a roster spot a final chance to make a good impression.
-
Jun 121:20
Will the Riders release Young or play the waiting game?
TSN's Farhan Lalji discusses the implications of Vince Young's torn hamstring and whether the Roughriders will play the waiting game or cut ties without owing Young any money.
-
Top Headlines
3h ago
Jays' Travis expected to be out 'a while'
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis had a procedure to clean up cartilage in his knee and will be out "a while," according to manager John Gibbons.
1h ago
Jays draft Roger Clemens' son Kacy
A second generation Toronto Blue Jays player could be on his way into the organization, as the team selected first baseman Kacy Clemens, son of former Jays’ pitcher Rogers Clemens in the eighth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
7h ago
Phaneuf not expected to waive no-move
Ottawa Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf is not expected to waive his no movement clause ahead of the Vegas expansion draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
1h ago
Report: Greene to be bought out by Kings
Matt Greene will be bought out by the Los Angeles Kings this week according to Jon Rosen of Fox Sports. Greene has one year and $2.5 remaining on his deal.
4h ago
Villeneuve not impressed by Stroll's season
The first and only Canadian Formula One champion isn't mincing words when it comes to his thoughts on Canada's current F1 driver Lance Stroll.
3h ago
Raonic announces Knowles joins team
Milos Raonic announced Tuesday that Mark Knowles has joined his team. Knowles was a longtime doubles partner with Daniel Nestor and won three Grand Slam titles with the Canadian.
2h ago
Sabres re-sign Ullmark to two-year, $1.5M deal
New Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill is getting to work. The team announced on Tuesday that they had re-signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a two-year, $1.5 million deal. The 23-year-old Swede was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1.
Around the Majors
49m ago
Patrice Bernier is wearing the armband for Canada as they welcome Curaçao in an international friendly soccer match from Stade Saputo in Montreal. You can watch all of the action LIVE NOW across the TSN Network and on TSN GO.
7h ago
Jays happy with diverse haul from first night of draft
The team's director of amateur scouting Steve Sanders plucked three extremely different types of prospects on Monday night, Scott Mitchell writes.
20h ago2:03
Taillon overwhelmed in return from cancer diagnosis
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon reflects on his return to the mound after being diagnosed with testicular cancer five weeks ago.
9h ago
Travis Yost is bullish on the star winger’s ability to contribute offensively in his return to the NHL after four seasons with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL.
3h ago
Thoughts on Durant, Thompson and the Finals
Jack Armstrong wraps up the NBA Finals with his thoughts on Kevin Durant, Tristan Thompson and more.
31m ago
OverDrive hosts Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by TSN NBA Analyst Sam Mitchell to debate whether or not the Cavs and Warriors continued dominance is good for the league, or if the NBA would benefit from more parity.
Warriors win NBA title
1:55
Mitchell: The bench for the Cavs was abysmal
4:30
Mitchell: Warriors needed Durant as much as he needed them
2:52
How the Warriors built an NBA dynasty
2:00
Stephen A. says LeBron can't do it alone
-
2:45
Warriors' big guns take care of business in spectacular fashion
-
2:26
Emotional Durant on finally winning NBA title, challenging LeBron
3:52
Rose on Warriors: 'This is a dynastic situation'
0:26
LeBron doesn't believe in superteams
1:20
Draymond kept Durant focused in final moments
-
2:12
How impressive is Golden State's 16-1 playoff run?
