{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff 2nd Leg

    Astana vs. Celtic
    Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • Women's Rugby World Cup Presented by Guinness

    Fifth Place Semifinal - Canada vs. Wales
    Now on TSN2

  • Women's Rugby World Cup Presented by Guinness

    Semifinal No. 2

    Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN2

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff 2nd Leg

    Sevilla vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

    Today at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff 2nd Leg

    NK Maribor vs. H. Beer-Sheva

    Today at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE