{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Auto Racing on TSN

  • Formula One Racing

    Canadian Grand Prix
    Now on TSN4 and TSN5

  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

    Pocono 400

    Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • NASCAR Xfinity Racing

    Michigan 250

    Sat 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN2

Auto Racing on TSN

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions