Latest NHL Videos
-
2:16
Should the Oilers start to panic?
-
1:34
Marleau makes emotional return to San Jose
-
2:15
Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock gets the band back together
-
2:16
Teammates and coaches agree: Marleau has earned this
-
4:26
Marleau prepared to put on his best 'poker face'
-
3:10
On pace for career-low numbers, Sedins not blaming it on drop in ice-time
-
2:16
Oilers Ice Chips: McLellan gives Oilers' power play new look
-
2:33
Oilers believe power play struggles have simple solution
-
0:52
Lu: Scherbak's progress halted by knee injury
-
1:52
Sens happy with record, but feel they could be better