Soccer on TSN

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff Round 1

    Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Sevilla
    Now on TSN1

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff Round 1

    H. Beer-Sheva vs. NK Maribor
    Now on TSN3

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff Round 1

    Celtic vs. Astana
    Now on TSN4

  • 2017 Spanish Super Cup - Leg 2

    Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1

  • MLS on TSN

    Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

