Soccer on TSN

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 4 Celtic vs. Bayern Munich Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN1

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 4 Paris Saint Germain vs. Anderlecht Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN3

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 4 Manchester United vs. Benfica Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN4

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 4 Sporting CP vs. Juventus Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN5