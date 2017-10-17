Soccer on TSN

FIFA U-17 World Cup - Round of 16 Brazil vs. Honduras Now on TSN2

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 3 Qarabag vs. Atletico Madrid Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 3 Barcelona vs. Olympiacos Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 3 CSKA vs. Basel Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN2