Soccer on TSN

Europa League: Round of 16 Copenhagen vs. Ajax Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

Europa League: Round of 16 Rostov vs. Manchester United Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN4

Europa League: Round of 16 Olympiacos vs. Besiktas Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

Europa League: Round of 16 Schalke vs. Monchengladbach Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN4