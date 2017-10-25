{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
Soccer on TSN

  • MLS Cup Playoffs: Knockout Round

    Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls
    Now on TSN3 and TSN5

  • MLS Cup Playoffs: Knockout Round

    Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes

    Tonight at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • MLS Cup Playoffs: Knockout Round

    Atlanta United FC vs. Columbus Crew

    Thu 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4

  • MLS Cup Playoffs: Knockout Round

    Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City

    Thu 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on TSN4

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup - Third Place

    Sat 7:20AM ET / 4:20AM PT on TSN2

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

