{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Tennis on TSN

  • French Open

    A. Murray vs. Klizan

    Halep vs. Maria

    Now on TSN4

  • French Open

    Ferrer vs. Lopez

    Kyrgios vs. Anderson

    Now on TSN5

  • French Open

    Bouchard vs. Sevastova

    Verdasco vs. Herbert

    Today at 9AM ET / 6AM PT on TSN1

  • French Open

    Monteiro vs. Monfils

    Alexandrova vs. Pliskova

    Today at 9AM ET / 6AM PT on TSN3

  • French Open

    Day 6 Coverage

    Fri 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN1