FIFA Confederations Cup Australia vs. Germany Today at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

UEFA Under 21 Championship Poland vs. Sweden Today at 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

UEFA Under 21 Championship Serbia vs. Macedonia Tue 11:50AM ET / 8:50AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

UEFA Under 21 Championship Portugal vs. Spain Tue 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4