TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup - Quarterfinal

    Spain vs. Iran

    Sun 7:20AM ET / 4:20AM PT on TSN3

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup - Quarterfinal

    Germany vs. Brazil

    Sun 10:20AM ET / 7:20AM PT on TSN2

  • MLS on TSN – Decision Day

    Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

    Sun 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1

  • MLS on TSN – Decision Day

    Atlanta United FC vs. Toronto FC

    Sun 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN4

  • MLS on TSN – Decision Day

    Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution

    Sun 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN5

$title