{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • MLS on TSN

    Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire
    Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Premier League

    Bournemouth vs. Watford

    Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN1

  • Premier League

    Southampton vs. West Ham

    Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN4

  • Premier League

    Stoke City vs. Arsenal

    Sat 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • MLS on TSN

    Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC

    Sat 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title