What's On TSN

Tim Hortons Brier: 3v4 Page Playoff Canada vs. Northern Ontario Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2

MLS on TSN Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC Today at 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on TSN4

Tim Hortons Brier: Semifinal Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5