{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff 2nd Leg

    Steaua Bucharesti vs. Sporting CP
    Now on TSN1

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff 2nd Leg

    SK Slavia Praha vs. APOEL
    Now on TSN3

  • UEFA Champions League: Playoff 2nd Leg

    Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim
    Now on TSN4

  • 2017 Little League World Series

    Canada vs. Japan
    Now on TSN5

  • MLS on TSN

    Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN 4K

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games