Latest CFL Videos
-
3:27
Wide receiver showdown could highlight Riders/Lions matchup
-
3:08
Under-valued Duron Carter highlights fantasy options
-
1:20
Williams' speed will give the Lions a game-changing boost
-
3:31
CFL: Tiger-Cats 28, Eskimos 33
-
2:38
CFL: Blue Bombers 33 , Redblacks 30
-
2:32:29
CFL: Tiger-Cats vs. Eskimos
-
1:54
Ray expected to miss 4-6 weeks
-
1:39
Players stepping up the key to Eskimos' success
-
1:26
Reilly: 'I'm happy we don't have to play them again'
-
0:44
Reilly connects with Hazelton for the deep score