{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League

    Manchester City vs. Arsenal
    Now on TSN4

  • Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs: East Semi, Leg 2

    Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls

    Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN 4K

  • Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs: East Semi, Leg 2

    New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1

  • Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs: West Semi, Leg 2

    Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1

  • Canadian Women's Soccer Friendly

    Canada vs. United States

    From Vancouver

    Thu 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title