{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Tennis on TSN

  • Laver Cup

    Day 2: Singles and Doubles Matches
    Now on TSN3

  • Laver Cup

    Day 3: Singles and Doubles Matches

    Sun 6AM ET / 3AM PT on TSN3