International Rugby Argentina vs England Today at 3:15PM ET / 12:15PM PT on TSN5

2017 Belmont Stakes Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

UFC Fight Night Lewis vs Hunt Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Match Sun 2:20AM ET / 11:20PM PT on TSN2