{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • International Rugby

    Argentina vs England

    Today at 3:15PM ET / 12:15PM PT on TSN5

  • 2017 Belmont Stakes

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • UFC Fight Night

    Lewis vs Hunt

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • FIFA U-20 World Cup

    Third Place Match

    Sun 2:20AM ET / 11:20PM PT on TSN2

  • French Open: Women's Doubles Final

    Sun 5:30AM ET / 2:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE