{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 2

    Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea
    Now on TSN1

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 2

    Anderlecht vs. Celtic
    Now on TSN2

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 2

    Basel vs. Benfica
    Now on TSN3

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 2

    Paris Saint Germain vs. Bayern Munich
    Now on TSN4

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 2

    CSKA vs. Manchester United
    Now on TSN5
Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title