{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football

    Oklahoma State vs. Texas
    Now on TSN5

  • NASCAR Xfinity Racing

    Kansas Lottery 300

    Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

  • CFL on TSN: Shaw Road to the Grey Cup

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Toronto Argonauts

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN 4K

  • NCAA Football

    (19)Michigan vs. (2)Penn State

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2

  • CFL on TSN: Shaw Road to the Grey Cup

    Edmonton Eskimos vs. BC Lions

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games