What's On TSN

  • ATP 500: Rio - Quarterfinals

    Now on TSN2

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey on TSN

    Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN5

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: 1v2 Page Playoff

    Manitoba vs. Ontario

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • NCAA Hockey

    UMass Lowell vs. Boston College

    Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN2

  • Premier League Presented by Guinness

    West Brom vs. Bournemouth

    Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN1

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE