    What's On TSN

    • Pinty's All-Star Curling Skins Game: Men's Final

      Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

    • PGA Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open

      Final Round

      Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

    • Super Bowl LI

      Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

      From Houston

      Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN and CTV

    • NCAA Hockey: Beanpot Semifinal

      Northeastern vs. Harvard

      Mon 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN2

    • BMO Raptors Basketball on TSN

      Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

      Mon 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN 4K

    TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE