Soccer on TSN

FIFA Confederations Cup Portugal vs. Mexico Now on TSN2

FIFA Confederations Cup Cameroon vs. Chile Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2

FIFA Confederations Cup Australia vs. Germany Mon 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

UEFA Under 21 Championship Poland vs. Sweden Mon 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4