{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • UEFA Super Cup

    Real Madrid vs. Manchester United

    Today at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Premier League

    Arsenal vs. Leicester City

    Fri 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

  • Premier League

    Southampton vs. Swansea

    Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN2

  • Premier League

    Chelsea vs. Burnley

    Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN5

  • Premier League

    Brighton vs. Manchester City

    Sat 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT on TSN5

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title