{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 4

    Basaksehir vs. Hoffenheim

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 4

    Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kiev

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN3

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 4

    Lyon vs. Everton

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN4

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 4

    Rijeka vs. Austria Wien

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN5

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 4

    Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersund

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title