Latest CFL Videos
-
1:27
Harris finds Madu in the endzone to extend Redblacks' lead
-
1:07
Madu rushes into the end zone to extend Ottawa's commanding lead
-
0:59
Third time the charm for Lindley
-
1:27
GMC Professional Grade Playbook: Using draw plays to slow the rush
-
2:37
CFL Fantasy: Time for Jennings to break out of his slump
-
2:36:17
CFL: Roughriders vs. Eskimos
-
2:48
CFL: Roughriders 54, Eskimos 31
-
1:16
Glenn: Riders 'banded together' to thump Eskimos
-
1:21
Dunigan: 'Reilly took a butt kicking tonight'
-
2:19
Must See: Riders Marshall helicopters into the endzone