Latest CFL Videos
-
1:07
Adams Jr. plunges in for TD to extend Riders' lead
-
1:15
Glenn uses QB sneak to help Riders re-take the lead
-
1:35
Harris finds Spencer for 56-yard score
-
1:24
Glenn connects with Grant on opening drive
-
4:09
Now You Know: 2017 CFL season was anything but traditional
-
2:15
Gable the X-factor for the Eskimos
-
3:49
Owens, Harris poised for big games in fantasy
-
1:30
Harris could be biggest key to Bombers victory
-
5:05
Brandon Zylstra: Perseverance
-
0:41
Brandon Zylstra: Perseverance