{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb

TSN

Scoreboard

    TSN

    What's On TSN

    • ATP 500: Rio - Early Round Day 3

      Now on TSN2

    • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 13

      Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Canada

      Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

    • NCAA Basketball

      Oregon vs. California

      Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2

    • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 14

      Thu 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

    • Europa League: Round of 32

      Zenit vs. Anderlecht

      Thu 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

    TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE