Europa League: Round of 32 Zenit vs. Anderlecht Now on TSN2

Europa League: Round of 32 Apoel vs. Athletic Bilbao Now on TSN5

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 15 Canada vs. Northern Ontario Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Europa League: Round of 32 Lyon vs. AZ Alkmaar Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2