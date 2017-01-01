What's On TSN

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw #5 Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN5

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw #6 Mon 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

ATP 500: Rio - Early Round Day 1 Mon 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN2